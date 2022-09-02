BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Labor Day marks the return of the West Indian Day Parade, a beloved New York City tradition that sees revelers line Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn for a celebration of Caribbean culture, music, and food.

And the parade wouldn’t be complete without the vibrant, elaborate costumes. Glenn Turnbull, D’Midas bandleader, on Friday gave PIX11 News an inside look at some of the outfits, and explained why this year’s parade will be particularly special for participants after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the event in 2020 and 2021.

“They’ve been waiting since the pandemic. They’ve been like, ‘When are we going? When are we going?’” said Turnbull. “Now they will be out there in the street for everybody in Brooklyn to see.”

