BROOKLYN (PIX11) — There’s a new Target opening in Brooklyn this weekend.

The three-level store is set to open Sunday, Aug. 19, inside The Kings Plaza Shopping Center at the former JCPenney location. Kings Plaza Target will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and features floor-to-ceiling wall glass, providing natural light and street views.

Guests can expect Target’s national brands including groceries, adult beverages, essentials, and more, plus a CVS pharmacy and Starbucks.

“We’re excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Brooklyn community,” said Melody Pellot, the store director of the new Brooklyn Kings Plaza Target store.

