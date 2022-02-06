99-year-old man in wheelchair fatally struck in Brooklyn

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 99-year-old man was fatally struck on Saturday as he crossed a Brooklyn street in a wheelchair, police said.

Jack Mikulincer was just down the block from his home when he was struck at Coleridge Street and Oriental Boulevard.

Officers determined Mikulincer was crossing the intersection northbound on Coleridge Street when a 52-year-old driver headed westbound on Oriental Boulevard in a BMW crashed into him. The driver stayed at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).