CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 9-year-old Brooklyn girl died of multiple blunt force trauma, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined on Monday.

Her death was ruled a homicide, officials said. Officers were called to child’s home on Lincoln Place in Crown Heights around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found the girl unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took the girl’s mother in for questioning, authorities said. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

