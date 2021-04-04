Ambulance overturned in Brooklyn; 95-year-old patient dead, 8 injured: police

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A patient being transported via ambulance is dead and eight people are injured after an accident involving an EMS vehicle in Brooklyn Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities got a call for trauma and multiple casualties at around 3:01 p.m. on Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, FDNY officials said.

According to police, the EMS vehicle was transporting a 95-year-old woman with a heart condition southbound on Schenectady when it collided with a 2002 Maxima going westbound. The woman died from her injuries.

Members of the ambulance’s crew, an adult male believed to be the 95-year-old woman’s son and two people in the other vehicle and two people in the 2002 Maxima suffered minor injuries, totaling eight injured.

Police said it was unknown at this time if there is any criminality involved. An accident investigation is underway.