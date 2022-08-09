BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said.

The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 from Chase Bank and placed it in his right pocket, police said. Two thieves came up from behind and stole the money from his pocket, then fled the area on foot.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery, police said.

The NYPD shared surveillance images (pictured above) of the two suspect obtained from the scene of the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).