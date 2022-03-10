CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police charged an 83-year-old in connection with the discovery of a woman’s dismembered torso inside a shopping cart in Brooklyn last week, sources told PIX11 News on Thursday.

The suspect, who has a prior criminal history, was charged in connection to the case for disposing of the corpse, the sources said. Additional charges were expected to be filed.

Police found the dismembered torso hidden inside a large bag in the shopping cart near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills on March 3. Police have not yet identified the woman. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

The suspect has two prior convictions for murder and manslaughter, according to multiple published reports. In this latest case, the suspect was allegedly spotted on surveillance video leaving the torso at the scene and a human head was found in their apartment, the New York Post reported, citing sources and court records.

On Monday, a human leg severed at the knee was found inside a tire just a few blocks away in the same neighborhood, authorities said. Police did not say whether the two cases were connected.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.