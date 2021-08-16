Police investigating after eight people were shot at a party in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn early Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, according to authorities. (PIX11 News)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — At least eight people were wounded when gunfire erupted overnight at a party in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Police said bullets started to fly just after 12:20 a.m. Monday at a party just outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses NYCHA complex on Dekalb Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Authorities said three male victims and five female victims were hospitalized after at least two unidentified shooters let off multiple rounds.

The wounded ranged in age from 18 to 27 years old, police said.

The NYPD initially said one male victim had been shot in the face and was hospitalized in critical condition, while another male victim was shot in the shoulder.

A female victim suffered a graze wound to the face, while another female victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

The extent of the other four victims’ injuries were not immediately known.

Authorities at a press briefing later said all the victims were expected to survive.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

The eight people shot were among 16 victims of gun violence overnight in under two hours across the city.

Editor’s note: The victims’ genders and conditions, as well as the number of shooters, have been updated after police shared updates to their information Monday morning.