BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man was punched unprovoked inside a Brooklyn CVS last week, police told PIX11 News on Thursday.

The victim was approached by an unknown person who suddenly punched him in the face and the back of the head on May 20 around 1:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

