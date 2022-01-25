75-year-old woman struck while crossing Brooklyn street: police

First responders were at the scene after a woman was struck in Brooklyn Jan. 24, 2022 (Citizen App)

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 75-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Brooklyn Monday evening, officials said.  

The incident happened at around 7:30 pm, on McGuiness Boulevard in the vicinity of Norman Avenue, in the Greenpoint section, the NYPD said on Tuesday. Video footage from Citizen App shows several first responders at the scene.

Preliminary investigation determined the 75-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was crossing McGuiness Boulevard mid-block when she was struck by a 2021 Lincoln Corsair, operated by a 70-year-old man who was traveling north on the boulevard. 

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.  

