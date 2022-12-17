CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD.

The employee witnessed the unknown female hide an item in her pocket and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back around 8 p.m. Police said the female hit the man in the face making him fall and get a cut on his head.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, and police confirmed he was in stable condition.

Police said the female is around 5’4″, of medium build, and has black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.