FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker slashed a 72-year-old man in the face in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect snuck up on the victim in the vicinity of Beverley Road and East 16th Street at around 6 a.m., according to authorities. The attacker pushed the victim and slashed him in the face with a knife multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene southbound on Marlborough Road towards Cortelyou Road, leaving the man with multiple lacerations to the face. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Police have yet to describe the suspect. They are asking for help from the public to find the suspect, who is shown in the photo they sent above.

