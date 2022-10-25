BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn was in pain on Tuesday as she recovered, but she also felt some relief.

“It’s horrific, they could have hit anyone, anyone,” the woman said. “In a way, I’m glad it was me and not somebody’s child.”

She’d just finished shopping for food on Monday when an argument between two other people nearby erupted into gunfire around 2:10 p.m., officials said. A stray round struck the woman on Fulton Street. The shooter fled on a blue moped, last seen headed northbound on Tompkins Avenue, officials said.

At first, the woman didn’t even realize she’d been shot, her cousin told PIX11.

“She heard the shot and she felt a pain in her leg, so she put the two together that, you know, ‘obviously that must be me,'” the cousin said.

The NYPD has released surveillance images of two people wanted for questioning in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).