BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Cops have launched a search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old man in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police responded to a pedestrian struck on Atlantic Avenue near Nevins Street in the Boerum Hill neighborhood around 10:55 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 70-year-old Leonard Mitchell lying on the roadway with trauma to his body, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation determined Mitchell was trying to cross Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle fled, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).