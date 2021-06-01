70-year-old man struck, killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Cops have launched a search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old man in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police responded to a pedestrian struck on Atlantic Avenue near Nevins Street in the Boerum Hill neighborhood around 10:55 p.m. 

Officers arrived to find 70-year-old Leonard Mitchell lying on the roadway with trauma to his body, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation determined Mitchell was trying to cross Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle fled, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Ceiling collapse creates chaos for Brooklyn mom

Brooklyn child predator: Man using his dogs to lure kids, police say

Safe Streets advocates rally in Brooklyn following hit-and-run death of teacher

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter