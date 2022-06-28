FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries in the crash near East 66th Street and Ralph Avenue, according to the FDNY. The five other people suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening. All of the patients were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Firefighters and EMS workers responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. The cash of the crash was not immediately clear.