Surveillance images of a man accused of violently mugging a 68-year-old man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Aug. 17, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 68-year-old man was the victim of a violent robbery when he was choked and shoved to the ground on a Brooklyn street on Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

According to police, the victim was walking around 6 a.m. on Prospect Place, near Classon Avenue in Crown Heights, when he was approached from behind by an unidentified man.

The attacker put the older man in a chokehold, pushed him to the ground and then stole his wallet, authorities said.

The wallet contained just $2 in cash, according to police.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released images of the man they’re looking for in hopes the public can help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).