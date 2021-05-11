Surveillance image of a man police say is accused of punching a 64-year-old man in the face aboard an R train in Brooklyn on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (NYPD)

GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a man was punched in the face on a Brooklyn subway in an unprovoked attack, authorities said.

Police said the victim was aboard a northbound R train on Sunday, around 1 p.m., when he was approached by an unidentified man at the Prospect Avenue station.

The stranger suddenly started punching the man in the face before running off the train and fleeing the station, authorities said.

The man suffered facial fractures and contusions, a broken nose and abrasions to his knees, according to police.

EMS transported him to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the person of interest they’re looking for, in hopes the public can help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).