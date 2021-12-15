63-year-old man dead in apparent double parking dispute in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

file

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 63-year-old man found unconscious with trauma to the head in Brooklyn may have died after a double parking dispute, an NYPD spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Jean-Denis Renold was found injured on East 32nd Street on Oct. 9 and he died several days later on Oct. 12, but his death was only classified as a homicide on Wednesday, police said.

Investigators believe Renold was in a dispute with neighbors over parking before his death.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of any suspect in Renold’s death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Administration for Children’s Services hopes families, kids feel more comfortable in new Brooklyn facility

Brooklyn teacher injured in hit-and-run

Fire rips through Brooklyn brownstone early Friday morning

108-year-old woman and "mother" of the Woodson Houses honored in special celebration

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

He spent decades making repairs for NYCHA. Now his public housing home is crumbling and he can't get help

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter