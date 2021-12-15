63-year-old man dead in apparent double parking dispute in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 63-year-old man found unconscious with trauma to the head in Brooklyn may have died after a double parking dispute, an NYPD spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Jean-Denis Renold was found injured on East 32nd Street on Oct. 9 and he died several days later on Oct. 12, but his death was only classified as a homicide on Wednesday, police said.

Investigators believe Renold was in a dispute with neighbors over parking before his death.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of any suspect in Renold’s death.

