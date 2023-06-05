BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Six people in Brooklyn were hurt when a man allegedly drove recklessly the wrong way on a street Saturday night, according to police.

A man allegedly drove a van the wrong way in the 100 block of East 94th Street and hit multiple parked vehicles around 10:30 p.m., NYPD officials said. Six people sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

Police arrested 47-year-old Ryan Austin, the alleged driver of the van. Austin had a suspended driver’s license, smelled of alcohol and refused to take a breath test, according to police.

Austin was charged with DWI, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operator and refusal to take a breath test.