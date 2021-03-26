6 injured when car jumps curb after collision in Brooklyn

Brooklyn
Posted: / Updated:

Six people were injured after a collision in Brooklyn officials say (CITIZEN APP)

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — Several people were hospitalized after a vehicle jumped a curb following a collision Friday afternoon, officials said.

Six patients were taken to a local hospital, according to the FDNY. Three suffered serious injuries that were not considered to be life threatening; three others suffered minor injuries.

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. at Flatbush Avenue and Flatlands Avenue, officials said.

While six people were injured, police said the crash did not cause major damage.

At least one of the injured people was a pedestrian; others were passengers, authorities said.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

Spring warmth returns to the area

All Up in your Business: Juice PLNT

DNA Romance: Is finding love in your DNA?

How ranked choice voting works

@PIX11News on Twitter