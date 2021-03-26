6 injured when car jumps curb after collision in Brooklyn

Six people were injured after a collision in Brooklyn officials say (CITIZEN APP)

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — Several people were hospitalized after a vehicle jumped a curb following a collision Friday afternoon, officials said.

Six patients were taken to a local hospital, according to the FDNY. Three suffered serious injuries that were not considered to be life threatening; three others suffered minor injuries.

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. at Flatbush Avenue and Flatlands Avenue, officials said.

While six people were injured, police said the crash did not cause major damage.

At least one of the injured people was a pedestrian; others were passengers, authorities said.