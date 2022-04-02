BROADWAY TRIANGLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dressed in traditional Hasidic attire was attacked by a group of six on a street in Brooklyn Friday night, according to police.

Around 7:55 p.m., the 21-year-old victim was walking along Gerry Street near Harrison Avenue when the suspects approached him before punching and kicking him to the ground in an unprovoked attack, authorities said. The group fled the scene, leaving the victim suffering minor injuries to his mouth. He was treated by EMS.

Investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing. Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).