BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A homeless man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a knife at the intersection of Belmont and Alabama avenues at around 7:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police found Eric Wright, 52, on the ground with several stab wounds, authorities said.

First responders rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

