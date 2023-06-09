A man was attacked, unprovoked, by a group of people on a Brooklyn subway platform last week, police said.

The incident occurred on June 2 when a 50-year-old man standing on the platform at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station when a group of people approached him around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The group then punched and kicked the victim in the head and body before running away, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities of serious but stable condition.

