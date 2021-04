EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Monday on a Brooklyn sidewalk, according to police.

It happened at around 6 p.m. Monday night near New Lots Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York, police said.

According to authorities, the child was playing outside when gunshots rang out and was not the intended target. She was taken to area hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening and was described as stable.

No arrests have been made.