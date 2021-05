SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 5-year-old boy was struck by a car in Brooklyn on Sunday evening, police said.

A driver was headed north on Ocean Avenue near Avenue S when the child ran into the street and was struck, an NYPD spokesman said.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The New York Post reported the driver lost control and hit a tree before striking the boy.

Additional information was not immediately available.