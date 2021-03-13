5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A fight led to a shooting that left five people injured in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.

A woman and four men were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether all of the victims were involved in the dispute prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, as of Saturday morning.

