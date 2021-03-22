At least five people, including two firefighters, were hurt when a fire broke at an an East Flatbush apartment. (Citizen App)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Five people, including two firefighters, were hurt when a fire broke out at a Brooklyn apartment early Monday.

Authorities were called to a fire on the second floor of an apartment in the vicinity of Tilden Avenue and East 29 Street in East Flatbush just before 4:30 a.m.

About 33 FDNY units and 138 members were at the scene as the blaze extended to the third floor of the building, FDNY officials said.

Two civilians were treated at the scene for injuries while another person was taken to the hospital, FDNY said.

Two firefighters were also being evaluated for injuries.