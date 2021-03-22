5 hurt, including firefighters, in Brooklyn apartment blaze: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn apartment fire

At least five people, including two firefighters, were hurt when a fire broke at an an East Flatbush apartment. (Citizen App)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Five people, including two firefighters, were hurt when a fire broke out at a Brooklyn apartment early Monday.

Authorities were called to a fire on the second floor of an apartment in the vicinity of Tilden Avenue and East 29 Street in East Flatbush just before 4:30 a.m.

About 33 FDNY units and 138 members were at the scene as the blaze extended to the third floor of the building, FDNY officials said.

Two civilians were treated at the scene for injuries while another person was taken to the hospital, FDNY said.

Two firefighters were also being evaluated for injuries.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

@PIX11News on Twitter