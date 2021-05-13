4-year-old injured in Times Square shooting receives gifts, parade from NYPD and Minnie Mouse

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Skye Martinez, just four years old, held her parents Thursday while the NYPD brought out a parade of cars and toys, along with police helicopters, for the young girl recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in Times Square Saturday.

She’s one of three innocent bystanders shot at the Crossroads of the World over Mother’s Day Weekend.

Her mother, speaking out for the first time, was emotional.

“This past Saturday, my child was a victim of senseless gun violence,” Sonia Romero said.

The NYPD had Minnie Mouse alongside to present Martinez with gifts. The family says that, while she’s expected to recover in the short term, her condition may affect her as she gets older.

The family thanked the NYPD, especially Officer Alyssa Vogel, who was seen on social media rushing their daughter to safety.

The man suspected of shooting and wounding her in Times Square will get a few days to consider extradition from Florida.