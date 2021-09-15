NYPD personnel on Wednesday, Sept. 15 leaving the Brooklyn apartment building of a 4-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, according to authorities. (PIX11 News)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn toddler died Saturday after being found unconscious in his home, police said. Now, the medical examiner determined his death was likely the result of a history of repeated abuse.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 10 a.m. Saturday and found 4-year-old Aisyn Gonzalez unconscious and unresponsive in his family’s Williamsburg apartment, the NYPD said.

EMS rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police sources initially said the boy’s death did not appear to be suspicious, but further investigation proved otherwise.

The NYPD on Wednesday said the medical examiner had deemed the boy’s death a homicide, citing battered child syndrome, as well as blunt trauma to the toddler’s torso.

The boy’s family originally told cops that his stepdad called the toddler’s mother after finding him unresponsive around 10 a.m.

They said the stepdad called 911 at the direction of the mom, and then performed CPR on the child.

The toddler had no visible signs of trauma when brought to the hospital, according to sources.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday as police continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).