GOWANUS, Brooklyn — The death of a Brooklyn child earlier in September has officially been ruled a homicide, the NYPD said early Wednesday.

The update came just over a week after a man in a relationship with the 4-year-old’s mother was charged with murder in the boy’s death.

Jerimiah Johnson was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, officials said.

The exact cause of the boy’s death had not yet been shared as of Wednesday.

The mom flagged down police officers on patrol near the Gowanus Houses on the morning of Sept. 12 and told them her child was unconscious in the apartment.

Cops found the boy, Jayce Eubanks, unresponsive in the family’s home and tried to administer CPR, to no avail.

EMS rushed the child to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy’s 6-year-old brother, who was also taken to the hospital for observation, told neighbors that he and his younger sibling were attacked by their stepdad, officials said. The neighbors told police what the boy had said.

The children’s mother was unharmed.

An NYPD official last week said the man’s relationship to the boy wasn’t immediately clear; Johnson may have just been dating the child’s mother.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).