4-year-old boy dead in Brooklyn; stepdad being investigated: NYPD

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A 4-year-old boy died in Brooklyn on Sunday and his stepdad is being considered a suspect by police, officials said.

Two officers on patrol near the Gowanus Houses were flagged down by a woman around 5 a.m., an NYPD detective said. She told them her child was unconscious in the apartment.

The officers performed CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived, police said. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

The boy’s 6-year-old brother, who was taken to the hospital for observation, told neighbors that he and his younger sibling were attacked by their stepdad, officials said. The neighbors told police what the boy had said.

While this was happening, a 911 call came in for a 27-year-old man trying to harm himself, an NYPD detective said. The man, who’s the stepfather of the boys, was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The children’s mother was unharmed.

