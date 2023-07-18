Police are searching for four men accused of attacking and robbing a man while they made anti-Hispanic comments toward him in Bushwick.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for four men accused of attacking and robbing a man while they made anti-Hispanic comments toward him in Bushwick.

Officials said the victim was standing in front of 178 Wyckoff Ave. on July 15 when he was approached by the four suspects. Two of the men shoved the victim to the ground, police said, and punched him multiple times.

One of the men then displayed a sharp object and slashed the victim in the face as he made anti-Hispanic remarks, police said. The men then allegedly stole the victim’s wallet, which contained $1,000 and identification documents.

The men fled on foot. The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).