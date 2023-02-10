CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened at West 33rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island just before 5 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, one is in serious condition and two others suffered minor injuries, an FDNY official said.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

The Coney Island shooting is unrelated to a shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and three others injured earlier Friday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).