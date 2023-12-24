BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Four people were hurt after a fire broke out in the subway in Brooklyn Sunday evening, FDNY officials said.

Firefighters responded to the High Street–Brooklyn Bridge subway station after the fire broke out on the tracks just before 6:30 p.m., according to the FDNY. The fire was brought under control around an hour later, officials said.

The four people hurt were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said. It’s unclear exactly how the four people were hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

“A/C trains are running with delays in both directions after FDNY responded to a track fire at High St.,” the MTA said in a service alert at 8:02 p.m. “Southbound A/C trains have resumed scheduled service from W 4 St-Wash Sq to Jay St-MetroTech.”

