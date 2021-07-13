4-month-old baby dies of head injuries in Brooklyn; man arrested: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn —  A 4-month-old baby died a week after she was hospitalized for head injuries in Brooklyn, authorities said. 

Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. of an infant brought into a Brooklyn hospital with trauma to her head on June 23.

The 4-month-old baby, identified as Royalty Kemp, was later transferred to another hospital where she was pronounced dead on July 1, police said.

Investigation determined the infant was inside an apartment at the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses along Lewis Avenue and Hart Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood when she sustained the trauma to her head while in the care of 23-year-old Ricardo Price, police said.

Price was watching the child and had her on his lap. He had been bouncing his knee up and down, causing the head trauma, according to police.

He is not the child’s biological father, but has some type of relationship with the baby’s mother and were living together, authorities said. It was unclear if they were dating. 

Price was taken into custody a day after the incident and faces charges of attempted murder, three counts of assault, reckless assault on a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, police said. 

