4 injured in MTA bus crash in Brooklyn: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crown Heights bus crash

At least four people were injured following an MTA bus crash in Brooklyn Oct. 26, 2021 (Citizen App)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Several people were hurt after an MTA bus crash in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 5:35 a.m. in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue and Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood, FDNY officials said.

Video from the Citizen App shows an MTA bus on the sidewalk, nearly hitting a Bank of America location. 

A taxi is also seen on the bus’ left side while a white van at the intersection appeared to have rear damage, as well.

One person was treated at the scene while three others were taken to the hospital, according to FDNY authorities.

The condition of their injuries were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was not disclosed.

The incident occurred as the first nor’easter of the season brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the tri-state area, leaving streets soaked and a messy morning commute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Hospital, breast cancer patients get pink makeover in Brooklyn

Anti-vaccination mandate protesters try to storm doors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Demonstrators support Irving vs vaccine mandate at Nets game

Meet Park Slope's Penny the Painting Pig

4 men shot at East Flatbush deli: NYPD

Coney Island grandmother needs repairs

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter