4 injured in MTA bus crash in Brooklyn: FDNY

At least four people were injured following an MTA bus crash in Brooklyn Oct. 26, 2021 (Citizen App)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Several people were hurt after an MTA bus crash in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 5:35 a.m. in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue and Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood, FDNY officials said.

Video from the Citizen App shows an MTA bus on the sidewalk, nearly hitting a Bank of America location.

A taxi is also seen on the bus’ left side while a white van at the intersection appeared to have rear damage, as well.

One person was treated at the scene while three others were taken to the hospital, according to FDNY authorities.

The condition of their injuries were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was not disclosed.

The incident occurred as the first nor’easter of the season brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the tri-state area, leaving streets soaked and a messy morning commute.