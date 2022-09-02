Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn on Sept. 2, 2022. (PIX11)

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened at 223 Russell Street in Greenpoint around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A car pulled up to the location and someone opened fire from inside. The vehicle drove away after the shots were fired, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head and another male was shot in the right arm, NYPD officials said. All four people were hospitalized in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police officials didn’t specify a potential motive for the shooting, which remained under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).