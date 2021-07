FLOYD BENNETT FIELD, Brooklyn — Four people are injured after a crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn Saturday.

The incident happened at 11:51 a.m. around Floyd Bennett Field on Flatbush Avenue. An MTA bus collided into a pole. A total of 21 passengers had to be removed from the vehicle by FDNY and EMS workers.

Four people were injured, one was hospitalized. No word on their condition.