Within its 526 acres, Prospect Park hosts a zoo, an ice/skating rink, a band shell, a carousel, and dozens of athletic and recreational facilities, according to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. However, there is much more to the lush park.

Mount Prospect Park

The second-highest point in Brooklyn, Mount Prospect, served as a lookout point for the Continental Army in 1776. At the time, the mount offered “strategic views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, New York harbor, a portion of New Jersey, Staten Island, and Long Island,” according to the parks department.

Lookout Hill

Another high point in the park, Lookout Hill promises a stunning view atop the hill overlooking the lake. Some New Yorkers say that when the trees are cleared of leaves, it’s possible to see Coney Island.

The features a wildflower meadow and “woodlands that are being restored with the help of goats,” according to the parks department.

The Ravine

Dubbed the “only forest in Brooklyn,” the Ravine is easy to find if parkgoers follow the sound of water. The design of the Ravine draws inspiration from the Adirondack landscapes. The forested area offers waterfalls, winding trails, and a gorge.

Prospect Park Alliance restored the Ravine as part of a 25-year restoration plan for the Park’s woodlands in the mid-90s, according to the agency.

Lefferts Historic House

Lefferts Historic House, the 18th-century Dutch Colonial farmhouse, is a New York City landmark operated by Prospect Park Alliance and the Historic House Trust. Now serving as a museum, the farmhouse features a working garden, historic artifacts, and several exhibits.

Visitors can explore “stories of resistance and resilience by the Indigenous people of Lenapehoking and Africans enslaved by the Lefferts and their relevance to diverse communities today,” according to the parks department.

