BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was shot Friday afternoon while leaving a Brooklyn daycare, police said.

The three-year-old girl was leaving the building on Riverdale Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when she was shot in the shoulder. Police said she was an innocent bystander.

She was initially transported to a nearby hospital before being transferred elsewhere by the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.