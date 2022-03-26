BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man who was shooting at another hit a 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn, injuring her Friday night, according to police.

The suspect fired shots along Riverdale Avenue at a 28-year-old man who was getting his 2-year-old son in the rear of his car around 6 p.m., authorities said. A 3-year-old girl who happened to be walking on the sidewalk with her father got hit and suffered a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. She was taken by police to a hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition by officials.

The suspect fled the area northbound on Thomas Boyland Street in a car driven by an alleged accomplice, authorities said.

Police are actively seeking help in identifying and locating the shooter. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black jeans and a black hooded jacket with the word “waves” on the back.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).