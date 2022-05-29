BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were shot in Brownsville early Sunday morning, police said.

A 43-year-old woman and a man suffered graze wounds in the shooting, which happened around 4:45 a.m. They were treated on scene near Dumont Avenue and Chester Street.The third victim — a 43-year-old man — walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet released any identifying information on a suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).