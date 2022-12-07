CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three would-be crooks beat a pair of Crown Heights deli workers while attempting to steal ice cream, police said late Tuesday in a public appeal for tips.

The trio entered the deli on Franklin Avenue near Lincoln Place around 1:25 p.m. Friday, and tried to swipe ice cream and a cellphone, according to authorities. During the attempted theft, the group repeatedly punched and kicked two men working at the store, but ultimately fled empty-handed, officials said.

The victims, 47 and 49, declined medical attention, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspects, asking that anyone with information get in touch.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).