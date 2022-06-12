NEW YORK (PIX11)– Three male teens were shot in the leg at a backyard party in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

A group arrived at the party on Essex Street at around 11:28 p.m. and fired into the crowd, striking three people, police said. Two of the victims were 15 and 16 years old. The age of the third victim is unknown.

The victims are in stable condition, said an NYPD spokesman.

Several individuals were taken into custody in relation to the incident, but their names haven’t yet been released, said the spokesman. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

