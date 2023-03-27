CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the hallway of his Brooklyn building Sunday night, police said.

Authorities found Jerry Crichlow, 31, unconscious with multiple stab wounds inside 712 Crown St. in Crown Heights at around 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim died at the hospital, police said.

Police said three men attacked Crichlow in the hallway. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

