BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed outside of Brownsville Academy High School in Brooklyn on Tuesday, sources told PIX11 News.

One person was taken into police custody, according to sources.

It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing or if the three victims were students.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

