BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for three people in connection to the armed robbery of a Brooklyn deli Monday morning.

Around 6:09 a.m., three suspects walked into the establishment on 1705 Ralph Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The group approached a 62-year-old employee, and two of them flashed firearms before removing $50 from the cash register, police said. The individuals then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said. Authorities described two of the suspects, who were last seen wearing all black, and the third suspect was last seen wearing a green winter jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).