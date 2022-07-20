Three people were shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn on July 20, 2022, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were shot in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the scene on Rutland Road in Brownsville just after 11:30 a.m. The victims, all males, were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately made available.

This was at least the second shooting with multiple victims in Brownsville this week. On Sunday, four people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy who was struck in the head, according to police. The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance video of the shooting with the hope that someone would come forward with information about the suspect.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

