Three people were injured in a shooting near the route of the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn on Sept. 4, 2023, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people were injured in a shooting near the route of the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened near 1187 Eastern Parkway around 5:20 p.m., according to NYPD officials. The shooting happened around the time the West Indian Day Parade was finishing up.

One person was shot in the back, another person was shot in the buttocks, and a third person was shot in the finger, according to police. All three people were expected to survive, authorities said.

An FDNY vehicle was hit in the windshield by a bullet during the shooting, according to fire officials. No FDNY members were injured in the incident.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The West Indian Day Parade, a massive celebration of Caribbean culture, took place along Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).