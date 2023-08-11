Three people were injured in an electrical fire in Brooklyn, according to fire officials. (CITIZEN)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were injured in an electrical fire in Brooklyn, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 11:42 a.m. on the eighth floor of an apartment building located at 210 Clarkson Ave, according to officials. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in twenty minutes.

Two people were taken to a hospital in what authorities described as critical condition, and one person had minor injuries.

It is unclear what led to the electrical fire, and the cause in under investigation.

